Australia's Brickworks tumbles as full-year earnings plunge

By Manvi Pant

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Brickworks BKW.AX fell nearly 12% on Thursday to emerge as the top loser on the benchmark index, after the building materials maker posted a 32% drop in earnings amid rampant labour shortages and a raw materials crunch.

The stock dropped as much as 11.7% to hit its lowest level in more than five months and was the top loser on the benchmark ASX 200 .AXJO index.

The building materials maker and property developer's full-year underlying net profit after tax came in at A$508 million ($323.55 million), down from A$746 million a year ago.

"Operations in both Australia and North America were impacted by significant labour and raw materials cost increases, and this resulted in lower margins," Brickworks said in a statement.

Managing Director Lindsay Partridge attributed the earnings hit to "supply challenges" across the industry reflecting higher operational costs and a wide range of planning and approval issues.

The company's final dividend of 42 Australian cents per share was a touch higher than last year's 41 apiece.

Brickworks flagged lower development profits for its property business in fiscal 2024, which analysts at Citi said would be partially offset by strong rental growth.

($1 = 1.5701 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

