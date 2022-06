June 30 (Reuters) - Australia's Brambles said on Thursday it will not invest in the plastic pallet pool for customers who supply to U.S.-based big box retailer Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

