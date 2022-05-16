Australia's Brambles says CVC Capital ends takeover talks amid market volatility

May 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Brambles Ltd BXB.AX said on Tuesday European private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners has ended preliminary talks with the company over a potential A$20 billion ($14 billion) takeover offer, citing external market volatility.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

