Banking
WMT

Australia's Brambles ends $14 bln takeover talks with CVC Capital

Contributor
Savyata Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's Brambles Ltd said on Tuesday European private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners has ended preliminary talks with the company over a potential A$20 billion ($14 billion) takeover offer, citing external market volatility.

Adds background, shares, context

May 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Brambles Ltd BXB.AX said on Tuesday European private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners has ended preliminary talks with the company over a potential A$20 billion ($14 billion) takeover offer, citing external market volatility.

The development comes a day after the Australian logistics firm confirmed it was evaluating the offer, which would have been one of the biggest private-equity-backed takeovers in the country. It had not put a number on the deal.

Shares of Brambles dropped 6% to A$10.9 by 0009 GMT on Tuesday. They had soared 11.2% on the previous day, giving it a market valuation of A$16.65 billion at the close of trading.

The company said CVC will not be putting forward a proposal or seeking to conduct a detailed due diligence at the moment due to the "current external market volatility", without divulging further details.

Global markets have experienced wild volatility in recent months as COVID-19 restrictions in some countries and Russia's invasion of Ukraine since February blocked supply chains and sent energy prices soaring.

Brambles, which rents crates and pallets globally to fast-moving consumer goods companies including retailing giant Walmart WMT.N, hiked its annual underlying profit expectations last month to 6%-7% on prior year.

A pandemic-fuelled boom in e-commerce activity and a current crunch in container availability has placed the group's business in a favourable position, making it an attractive target for buyout firms.

CVC, which had been missing from Australia after a A$1.8 billion loss on its investment in Nine Entertainment NEC.AX in October 2012, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Uttaresh.V)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular