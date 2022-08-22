Australia's BPH Energy explores legal avenues over project permit

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia's BPH Energy Ltd BPH.AX said on Tuesday it was conducting a review of options, including potential for legal avenues, after reports said former Prime Minister Scott Morrison used his power to block an exploration project of the company.

Morrison had secretly appointed himself minister for home affairs and treasury during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the health, finance and resources portfolios previously revealed, current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said last week.

The former prime minister said last week that he had used his power as the resources minister to stop approval for BPH Energy's PEP11 gas exploration project off the coast of Australia, which was opposed by local communities and Members of Parliament.

Asset Energy, a subsidiary of BPH Energy, holds an 85% stake in the Sydney Basin oil and gas project, PEP11 or Petroleum Exploration Permit 11, while ASX-listed Bounty Oil and Gas BUY.AX owns the remaining 15% interest.

Morrison's decision to refuse an extension of the PEP-11 permit for off-shore drilling was challenged in court by Asset Energy in June.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

