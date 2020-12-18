US Markets
BLD

Australia's Boral to sell N.American business, exit global brick operations

Contributor
Nikhil Subba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Boral Ltd said on Friday it would sell its North America-based Meridian Brick business to Austrian brick manufacturer Wienerberger for $250 million and exit from brick operations as the pandemic batters construction markets.

Adds details on sale, comment and background

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Boral Ltd BLD.AX said on Friday it would sell its North America-based Meridian Brick business to Austrian brick manufacturer Wienerberger for $250 million and exit from brick operations as the pandemic batters construction markets.

Top Australian building materials maker Boral said it expects to report a pre-tax accounting profit of about A$10 million ($7.59 million) on the divestment of its North American business, and has shifted focus to its domestic operations, which generates about half its profit.

Wienerberger was not immediately reachable for a comment.

Boral owns 50% of Meridian Brick, while the rest is managed by U.S.-based Lone Star.

"Since forming the bricks joint venture in the U.S. with Lone Star in 2016, the plan was to ultimately prepare the business for sale," Chief Executive Officer Zlatko Todorcevski said in a statement.

For fiscal year 2020, the company marked a non-cash impairment charge of A$1.35 billion, of which A$1.22 billion was related to assets within Boral North America and its investment in the Meridian Brick joint venture.

In October, Boral divested its plasterboard business and said it was considering exiting the United States.

($1 = 1.3179 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Nikhil.Subba@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Nikhil.Subba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLD

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular