Australia's Boral to sell N.American business, exit global brick operations

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Boral Ltd BLD.AX said on Friday it would sell its North America-based Meridian Brick business to Austrian brick manufacturer Wienerberger for $250 million and exit from brick operations globally.

The Sydney-based building and construction materials company owns 50% of Meridian Brick, while the rest is managed by U.S.-based Lone Star.

