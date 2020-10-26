Australia's Boral to sell 50% stake in USG Boral, explore sale of N. American businesses

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Boral Ltd BLD.AX on Tuesday said it will sell its 50% stake in joint venture USG Boral to Germany-based Gebr Knauf KG for A$1.43 billion ($1.02 billion).

The country's largest building materials supplier added it is also assessing opportunities for divestment in its North American building products businesses.

($1 = 1.4047 Australian dollars)

