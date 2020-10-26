BLD

Australia's Boral to sell 50% stake in USG Boral, explore sale of N. American businesses


Shruti Sonal Reuters

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Boral Ltd on Tuesday said it will sell its 50% stake in joint venture USG Boral to Germany-based Gebr Knauf KG for A$1.43 billion ($1.02 billion).

The country's largest building materials supplier added it is also assessing opportunities for divestment in its North American building products businesses.

($1 = 1.4047 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

