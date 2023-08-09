News & Insights

US Markets
BLD

Australia's Boral sees higher earnings in 2024, annual profit falls

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

August 09, 2023 — 06:54 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Adds context on results, CEO quote in paragraph 5

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian cement products maker Boral Ltd BLD.AX said on Thursday it expects bigger 2024 earnings on strong demand and higher commodity prices, after it reported a drop in annual profit.

The company reported underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of A$231.5 million in fiscal 2023, and now expects between EBIT of A$270 million ($176.28 million) and A$300 million next year.

Boral's profit for 2023 fell 4.7% from a year earlier when earnings included A$977.6 million of post-tax income from discontinued operations, relating to the profit recognised on the sale of the North American Building Products business.

Net profit before significant items fell to A$142.7 million for the year ended June 30, compared with a median Refinitiv estimate of A$123 million, from A$149.7 million a year earlier.

"We have seen volume growth across all our products, coupled with a disciplined approach to price, cost, and cash," CEO Vik Bansal said

($1 = 1.5316 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.