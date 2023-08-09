News & Insights

BLD

Australia's Boral sees higher earnings for FY24, annual profit falls

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

August 09, 2023 — 06:32 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian cement products maker Boral Ltd BLD.AX said on Thursday it expects higher 2024 earnings on strong demand and high price environment, after it reported a 4.7% drop in annual profit.

The company expects underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) between A$270 million ($176.28 million) and A$300 million for the year.It reported underlying EBIT of A$231.5 million in fiscal 2023.

It reported net profit before significant items for year ended June 30 of A$142.7 million, compared with A$149.7 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5316 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.