Australia's Boral sees higher earnings for FY24, annual profit falls

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian cement products maker Boral Ltd BLD.AX said on Thursday it expects higher 2024 earnings on strong demand and high price environment, after it reported a 4.7% drop in annual profit.

The company expects underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) between A$270 million ($176.28 million) and A$300 million for the year.It reported underlying EBIT of A$231.5 million in fiscal 2023.

It reported net profit before significant items for year ended June 30 of A$142.7 million, compared with A$149.7 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5316 Australian dollars)

