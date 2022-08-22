Australia's Boral profit drops on construction lockdowns, rains

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian construction materials maker Boral Ltd BLD.AX said on Tuesday its earnings for the year fell 40.3%, as construction lockdowns and heavy rains in New South Wales and Queensland increased costs.

Boral reported a net profit before significant items of A$149.7 million ($102.93 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with A$250.7 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.4543 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

