Australia's Boral logs strong half-year profit, shares jump 12%

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Boral Ltd BLD.AX on Wednesday reported market consensus beating half-year underlying earnings with a considerable increase in revenue driven by volume and pricing, sending the cement products maker's shares up nearly 12%.

Boral reported underlying net profit before significant items from continuing operations of A$56.8 million ($39.53 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$37.2 million reported a year ago, beating consensus of A$38 million.

($1 = 1.4370 Australian dollars)

