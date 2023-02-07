BLD

Australia's Boral logs strong half-year profit, shares jump 12%

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

February 07, 2023 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee and Tejaswi Marthi for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Boral Ltd BLD.AX on Wednesday reported market consensus beating half-year underlying earnings with a considerable increase in revenue driven by volume and pricing, sending the cement products maker's shares up nearly 12%.

Boral reported underlying net profit before significant items from continuing operations of A$56.8 million ($39.53 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$37.2 million reported a year ago, beating consensus of A$38 million.

($1 = 1.4370 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.