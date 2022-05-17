Australia's Boral flags further hit to profit on rainfall, higher costs

May 18 (Reuters) - Australia's top construction materials maker Boral Ltd BLD.AX said on Wednesday it expects an additional A$45 million impact to its annual earnings, mainly due to ongoing rainfall and rising cost pressures.

The company had projected in March for its annual underlying earnings before interest and tax to be between A$145 million ($101.94 million) and A$155 million.

($1 = 1.4225 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.