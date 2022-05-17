BLD

Australia's Boral flags further hit to profit on rainfall, higher costs

Australia's top construction materials maker Boral Ltd said on Wednesday it expects an additional A$45 million impact to its annual earnings, mainly due to ongoing rainfall and rising cost pressures.

The company had projected in March for its annual underlying earnings before interest and tax to be between A$145 million ($101.94 million) and A$155 million.

($1 = 1.4225 Australian dollars)

