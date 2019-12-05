Australia's Boral flags financial irregularites at windows business

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Boral Ltd BLD.AX on Thursday said it identified financial irregularities in its North American windows business between September 2018 and October 2019, which the building materials maker said would result in a one-off cost.

The irregularites involved misreporting of inventory levels and raw material and labour costs at the windows plants, and would affect EBITDA to the tune of $20 million to $30 million, Boral said.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Nikhil.Subba@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Nikhil.Subba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.