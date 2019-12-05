Markets

Australia's Boral flags financial irregularites at windows business

Nikhil Subba Reuters
Boral Ltd on Thursday said it identified financial irregularities in its North American windows business between September 2018 and October 2019, which the building materials maker said would result in a one-off cost.

The irregularites involved misreporting of inventory levels and raw material and labour costs at the windows plants, and would affect EBITDA to the tune of $20 million to $30 million, Boral said.

