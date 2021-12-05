US Markets
BLD

Australia's Boral exits U.S. with $755 mln fly ash business sale

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's top construction materials maker Boral Ltd said on Monday it will sell its North American fly ash business for $755 million, marking its exit from the market as it looks to focus on its domestic business.

Adds details of sale, background

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia's top construction materials maker Boral Ltd BLD.AX said on Monday it will sell its North American fly ash business for $755 million, marking its exit from the market as it looks to focus on its domestic business.

Boral has been selling its U.S. businesses since last year in a retreat from its global expansion strategy that led to a hefty writedown in 2020.

The sale, to Eco Material Technologies, which is backed by private equity firms One Equity Partners and Quadrant Management, means Boral will have sold its U.S. businesses for more than A$4 billion ($2.80 billion), Chief Executive Zlatko Todorcevski said.

Boral sold its U.S. building products business to Westlake Chemical Corp WLK.N for $2.15 billion in June. It had said late last year it would sell its stake in U.S.-based Meridian Brick.

It had been exploring a sale of the North American fly ash business since April.

The proceeds from the sale of the fly ash business, expected to complete next year, will be reinvested and the board will determine the most appropriate way to return surplus capital to shareholders later, Boral said.

($1 = 1.4290 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Grant McCool and Daniel Wallis)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLD WLK

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular