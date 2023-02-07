Australia's Boral beats profit estimates, shares jump over 12%

Updates with forecast, brokerage estimates, CEO comment

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Boral BLD.AX posted first-half underlying earnings above market consensus on Wednesday with a considerable rise in revenue driven by volume and pricing, sending the cement products maker's shares up more than 12%.

Underlying net profit before significant items from continuing operations came in at A$56.8 million ($39.53 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, beating A$38 million consensus and higher than the year-ago period's A$37.2 million. Revenue rose 12% to A$1.68 billion.

Shares of the construction materials maker jumped as much as 12.2% to A$3.950, their highest since Feb. 10, 2022.

Presenting his first earnings results since taking charge in early December, Chief Executive Officer Vik Bansal said, "while our financial results are pleasing considering a difficult inflationary environment, I know Boral is capable of much more."

The Sydney-based firm forecast second-half earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be broadly in line with A$95.3 million recorded in the first half, implying a full-year EBIT of A$190.6 million.

Citi expected full-year EBIT to jump to A$209.8 million, nearly doubling from A$112.2 million a year ago, while Barrenjoey forecast A$181 million.

Boral decided against paying an interim dividend, citing limited availability of franking credits and its free cash flow performance for the half.

($1 = 1.4370 Australian dollars)

