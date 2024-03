March 19 (Reuters) - Australian building products group maker Boral BLD.AX on Tuesday recommended shareholders to reject diversified investor Seven Group Holdings' SVW.AX buy-out proposal of A$1.9 billion ($1.25 billion) on valuation concerns.

($1 = 1.5253 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.