Australia's Boral appoints Vik Bansal as CEO

June 8 (Reuters) - Australian building materials maker Boral Ltd BLD.AX on Wednesday appointed former chief executive officer of ASX-listed Cleanaway Waste Management CWY.AX Vik Bansal as its CEO and managing director.

Boral said Zlatko Todorcevski will remain as the CEO of the company until the transition to Bansal is completed.

