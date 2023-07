July 3 (Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Zip Co ZIP.AX is further streamlining its operations and cost base following a recent review, it told Reuters, but did not confirm a media report which stated it had cut up to 20% of its 1,500 workforce.

