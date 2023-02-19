Australia's BlueScope Steel half-year net profit falls 61%

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia's BlueScope Steel BSL.AX on Monday reported a 61% drop in its underlying net profit after tax for the half-year due to reduced prices for its signature product steel leading to lower inventories; in addition to weather and labour constraints.

Underlying net profit after tax for the six-months ended December fell to A$614.4 million ($421.91 million), as compared with A$1,573.4 million on the prior corresponding year.

