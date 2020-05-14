US Markets
BSL

Australia's BlueScope says cyber incident hits some parts of operations

BlueScope Steel Ltd said on Friday that a cyber incident at one of its U.S. businesses disrupted some of its operations, but it did not elaborate on what was the cause.

The steelmaker said manufacturing and sales operations in Australia were also impacted, and some of its processes have been paused.

"We are taking this event extremely seriously," Chief Financial Officer Tania Archibald said. BlueScope is working with external providers to "protect and restore" its systems, she said.

