Australia's BlueScope says cyber incident hits some parts of operations

May 15 (Reuters) - BlueScope Steel Ltd BSL.AX said on Friday that a cyber incident at one of its U.S. businesses disrupted some of its operations, but it did not elaborate on what was the cause.

The steelmaker said manufacturing and sales operations in Australia were also impacted, and some of its processes have been paused.

"We are taking this event extremely seriously," Chief Financial Officer Tania Archibald said. BlueScope is working with external providers to "protect and restore" its systems, she said.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.