Australia's Blue Energy to supply 300 petajoules of gas to AGL Energy

February 12, 2024 — 06:11 pm EST

Written by Adwitiya Srivastava for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas explorer Blue Energy BLU.AX on Tuesday agreed to supply up to 300 petajoules (PJ) of gas to AGL Energy AGL.AX for over a 10-year period.

The gas will be supplied from Blue Energy's Northern Bowen Basin coal seam gas tenure. The annual contract value is for the supply of between 20 to 30 PJ, starting in 2028.

"A new gas pipeline connection of the large North Bowen Basin gas resources to the east coast market will provide long term abundant, reliable gas supply," Blue Energy Managing Director John Phillips said.

