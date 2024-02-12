Australia's Blue Energy to supply 300 petajoules of gas to AGL Energy

Updates with detail on gas supply contract in paragraph 2 and managing director comment in paragraph 3

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas explorer Blue Energy BLU.AX on Tuesday agreed to supply up to 300 petajoules (PJ) of gas to AGL Energy AGL.AX for over a 10-year period.

The gas will be supplied from Blue Energy's Northern Bowen Basin coal seam gas tenure. The annual contract value is for the supply of between 20 to 30 PJ, starting in 2028.

"A new gas pipeline connection of the large North Bowen Basin gas resources to the east coast market will provide long term abundant, reliable gas supply," Blue Energy Managing Director John Phillips said.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.