Australia's Blackstone to continue to bid for Vietnam rare earth concessions

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Blackstone Minerals BSX.AX on Monday said it will continue to prepare for a potential auction of rare earths concessions at the Dong Pao mine in Vietnam even as the chairman of its partner Vietnam Rare Earth JSC (VTRE) was last week arrested on charges of violating mining regulations.

"The company confirms that it remains committed and will continue to prepare for a potential auction of concessions in Dong Pao, when the Vietnamese Government decides to proceed," the battery metals processing firm said.

