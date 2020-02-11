Australia's Blackmores scraps dividend, cuts outlook on coronavirus impact

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Australian vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd cut its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday and said it would scrap a dividend for the half, citing a hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Blackmores said it expects supply and sales disruptions due to the deadly virus to last for at least two to three months.

It sees full-year net profit after tax between A$17 million and A$21 million ($11.41 million - $14.10 million). Blackmores reported a profit of A$53 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4896 Australian dollars)

