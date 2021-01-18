Australia's Bingo Industries gets $1.8 bln offer from CPE Capital-led consortium

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australian waste management company Bingo Industries on Tuesday said it received a cash buyout offer from a consortium led by private equity firm CPE Capital, valuing the firm at A$2.29 billion ($1.76 billion).

Bingo shareholders will get A$3.50 per share, representing a nearly 28% premium to the stock's last close, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3017 Australian dollars)

