Australia's Bingo Industries agrees to be acquired in $1.8 bln deal

April 27 (Reuters) - Bingo Industries BIN.AX said on Tuesday it would by be acquired by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets and its managed funds for A$2.3 billion ($1.79 billion).

The company's investors will have the option to receive either A$3.45 cash per share for each unit held or a mix of cash and unlisted scrip alternative, it said.

($1 = 1.2824 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

