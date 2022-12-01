Australia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm

Adds details, background

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Bigtincan Holdings BTH.AX said on Friday that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding buyout bid from private equity adviser SQN Investors, valuing the software firm at A$441.9 million ($300.62 million).

The A$0.80 per share offer represents a 17.6% premium to Bigtincan's share price on Thursday, when the stock last traded.

If the SQN deal goes through, Bigtincan will join a handful of Australian software firms that have agreed to be bought out by private equity firms in recent months.

However, Bigtincan has urged its shareholders not to take any action for now as it was in preliminary talks with other interested parties related to a potential buyout deal.

SQN Investors, which hold a 13.6% stake in the AI-powered software provider, intends to fund the acquisition via a combination of equity and a potential debt financing, according to Bigtincan.

($1 = 1.4699 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

