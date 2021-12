Dec 21 (Reuters) - Miner BHP Group BHP.AX said on Tuesday it has received all regulatory approvals for the unification of its corporate structure. (https://bit.ly/3yNdmpx)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.