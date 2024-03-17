News & Insights

Australia's BHP confirms some contractors removed from West Musgrave project

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 17, 2024 — 09:23 pm EDT

Written by Melanie Burton and Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Adds detail throughout

MELBOURNE, March 18 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX said on Monday some contractors at its West Musgrave nickel and copper project in Western Australia had left the operations as the global miner assesses whether it will put its nickel division on ice due to a severe price slump.

It did not say how many jobs had been lost. The Australian Financial Review reported on Sunday that around a quarter of the workforce of 400 people involved in construction at the project had been stood down.

BHP's mine to refinery business in Australia whose products include nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle industry was put under review last month amid a supply surge from Indonesia that hit prices. It employs around 3,000 people.

BHP's outgoing Chief Financial Officer David Lamont said separately on a call to investors on Monday that the decision to review the division was necessary given the price slump.

"To put that into context, 30% of the Australian nickel market has gone off line and another 30% is under pressure," Lamont told a shareholder call on Monday.

Indonesia has aggressively ramped up nickel output in the past year, putting pressure on nickel producers in Australia and other countries.

BHP flagged a $2.5 billion non-cash impairment charge in relation to the division at its half year results last month and warned that the price slump could slow development of the West Musgrave project.

"We continue to assess phasing and capital spend for the ongoing development of the West Musgrave project and have reduced the scope of work with some contractors," a BHP spokesperson said in an email.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Edwina Gibbs)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
