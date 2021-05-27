Australia's BetMakers Technology makes $3.1 bln bid for Tabcorp's wagering business

May 28 (Reuters) - Australian wagering platform operator BetMakers Technology Group Ltd BET.AX said on Friday it had submitted an indicative offer to acquire larger betting firm Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's TAH.AX wagering and media business for A$4 billion ($3.10 billion).

BetMakers said Tabcorp would receive A$1.0 billion in cash and A$3.0 billion in shares as part of the consideration, if the proposal proceeds. (https://bit.ly/3c1lXux)

($1 = 1.2917 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

