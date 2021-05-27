Australia's BetMakers Technology makes $3.1 bln bid for Tabcorp's wagering business

Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australian wagering platform operator BetMakers Technology Group Ltd said on Friday it had submitted an indicative offer to acquire larger betting firm Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's wagering and media business for A$4 billion ($3.10 billion).

BetMakers said Tabcorp would receive A$1.0 billion in cash and A$3.0 billion in shares as part of the consideration, if the proposal proceeds. (https://bit.ly/3c1lXux)

($1 = 1.2917 Australian dollars)

