Australia's Bendigo and Adelaide to buy ANZ's investment lending portfolio

July 7 (Reuters) - Australian lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd BEN.AX said on Thursday it will buy Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's ANZ.AX investment lending portfolio, which has a value of about A$715 million ($485 million), to expand its margin lending business.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

