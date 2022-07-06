BEN

Australia's Bendigo and Adelaide to buy ANZ's investment lending portfolio

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Australian lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd said on Thursday it will buy Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's investment lending portfolio, which has a value of about A$715 million ($485 million), to expand its margin lending business.

July 7 (Reuters) - Australian lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd BEN.AX said on Thursday it will buy Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's ANZ.AX investment lending portfolio, which has a value of about A$715 million ($485 million), to expand its margin lending business.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BEN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters