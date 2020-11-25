Australia's Bega Cheese to buy Kirin's local dairy arm for $393 mln

Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd said on Thursday it will buy the local dairy assets of Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings Co Ltd for A$534 million ($393.29 million).

Australia's top cheesemaker plans an equity raise of A$401 million to fund a portion of the purchase of Kirin's Lion Dairy & Drinks, the company said.

($1 = 1.3578 Australian dollars)

