Australia's Bega Cheese to buy Kirin's local dairy arm for $393 mln

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd BGA.AX said on Thursday it will buy the local dairy assets of Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings Co Ltd 2503.T for A$534 million ($393.29 million).

Australia's top cheesemaker plans an equity raise of A$401 million to fund a portion of the purchase of Kirin's Lion Dairy & Drinks, the company said.

($1 = 1.3578 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

