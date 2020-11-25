Australia's Bega Cheese to buy Kirin's local dairy arm for $393 mln

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd BGA.AX said on Thursday it will buy the local dairy assets of Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings Co Ltd 2503.T for A$534 million ($393.29 million).
Australia's top cheesemaker plans an equity raise of A$401 million to fund a portion of the purchase of Kirin's Lion Dairy & Drinks, the company said.
($1 = 1.3578 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.