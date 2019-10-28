Australia's Bega Cheese flags weaker 2020 earnings amid drought, competition

Updates throughout with comment, context on Australian drought.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian dairy goods maker Bega Cheese LtdBGA.AXsaid on Tuesday it expects weaker earnings in fiscal 2020, citing increased competition brought about by reduced supply amid a prolonged drought.

Bega forecast normalized core earnings of A$95 million to A$105 million ($65 million to $71.8 million) for fiscal 2020, dwon from the A$115 million in reported in fiscal 2019.

"We have previously advised that conditions impacting FY2019 would continue into FY2020," Chairman Max Roberts said in a statement. "This has proven to be the case, but at a faster and deeper rate."

To combat the increasing competition, Bega said it was increasing its Southern Region milk price, a move that would directly impact its 2020 earnings.

Bega also said that softening overseas demand for some products was expected to hurt its earnings.

Australia is suffering from a third straight year of drought, with the low irrigation levels severely impacting the country's once booming agricultural sector.

Agriculture companies such as Graincorp Ltd GNC.AX and Nufarm Ltd NUF.AXhave seen their margins eroded by the dry weather conditions.

Fonterra FCG.NZ, FSF.NZ, the world's largest dairy producer, has marked weaker milk production in Australia for several months now, with the unseasonably dry weather resulting in higher input costs.

($1 = 1.4626 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jane Wardell)

