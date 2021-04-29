Australia's Beach Energy withdraws 5-year outlook, launches review of reserves

April 30 (Reuters) - Beach Energy BPT.AX said on Friday it has undertaken an urgent review of its reserves across the Western Flank oil and gas fields after a recent decline in oil production.

The company downgraded its annual pro-forma production forecast to 25.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) to 25.7 MMboe from 26.5 MMboe to 27.5 MMboe earlier.

Beach also withdrew its five-year outlook.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

