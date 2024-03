March 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Beach Energy BPT.AX said on Thursday a targeted headcount reduction of 30% will take place across the company to achieve efficiency and save operational costs as part of a comprehensive strategic review.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.