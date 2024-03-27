News & Insights

Australia's Beach Energy to cut 30% jobs in cost-saving move

March 27, 2024 — 10:34 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas producer Beach Energy BPT.AX will layoff 30% of its workforce as part of a strategic review to achieve efficiency and save operational costs, it said on Thursday.

The company said last month said it was undertaking a comprehensive review to reset the business, increase its margins and save costs. It reported cost of sales of A$689.4 million ($451 million) in the first half of 2024, compared to A$532.3 million a year ago.

The first stage of the review has been completed with a new asset-based organisational structure to be implemented by April 8, it said.

As a part of the new structure, several members of its current executive team will leave over the coming months while new appointments are underway, it said.

($1 = 1.5288 Australian dollars)

