Australia's BCI Minerals signs salt supply deal with Indonesian mining holding firm

July 04, 2023 — 03:55 am EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - Australia's BCI Minerals BCI.AX on Tuesday said it signed non-binding agreement with mining holding firm Mineral Industri Indonesia (MIND ID) to supply up to 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of salt produced from the Mardie Salt and Potash project.

Under the agreement, MIND ID will potentially buy a stake in BCI worth up to A$100 million ($66.79 million).

($1 = 1.4972 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

