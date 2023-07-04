Australia's BCI Minerals signs salt supply deal with Indonesian mining holding firm

July 4 (Reuters) - Australia's BCI Minerals BCI.AX on Tuesday said it signed non-binding agreement with mining holding firm Mineral Industri Indonesia (MIND ID) to supply up to 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of salt produced from the Mardie Salt and Potash project.

Under the agreement, MIND ID will potentially buy a stake in BCI worth up to A$100 million ($66.79 million).

($1 = 1.4972 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

