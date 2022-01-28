Australia’s Barrier Reef plan touches the surface

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - This may well be the year where significant money is poured into helping the world adapt to climate change, a potential $2 trillion annual market within the next five years per Bank of America. But the Australian federal government’s A$1 billion ($700 million) nine-year pledge to help save the Great Barrier Reef https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pm.gov.au%2Fmedia%2Fbillion-dollar-reef-investment-backs-queensland-communities&data=04%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C2b4326c331a34eadea7908d9e23877bd%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637789554419028030%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=IX07XsH%2FFu0Z%2FcN4NJCoLYVSmmCEYUsquDbM1QTd6FE%3D&reserved=0 which is being bleached by rising global temperatures falls well short of the type of action required to be effective.

The money will be useful: More than half is destined to improve the quality of water. But there’s no mention of reducing one of the biggest causes, deforestation. Some 700,000 hectares of Queensland forests were cut down in 2018, the latest figures available show, almost as much as the Amazon rainforest lost in the same period.

Nor is there any talk of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. With state and federal governments giving fossil-fuel companies including Woodside and Chevron A$10 billion in tax breaks https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Faustraliainstitute.org.au%2Fpost%2Faustralian-fossil-fuel-subsidies-hit-10-3-billion-in-2020-21%2F&data=04%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C2b4326c331a34eadea7908d9e23877bd%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637789554419028030%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=NyP%2FTWiCS4Jny24n3V3gQxXAxs%2FvrmpC2SNl5%2BUDxWs%3D&reserved=0 a year, per the Australia Institute, Friday’s investment seems like the proverbial drop in the ocean. (By Antony Currie)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Blackstone braces for its Beta test

Chip deal reveals Germany’s wafer-thin credibility

UK gets tough with Guy Hands, 25 years late

Diageo enjoys cocktail of rising sales and profit

TCI’s railroading tactics

(Editing by Una Galani and Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.