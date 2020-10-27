Australia's banking regulator to collect more data on banks' credit exposures

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator plans to collect more detailed data on banks' credit exposures and provisions from March 2022, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) told the country's lenders in a letter on Wednesday.

As part of changes to its credit risk reporting framework to use data models in different ways, the regulator is also proposing to drop items including interest income detail and certain breakdowns of impaired and past due items, it said.

"By collecting data at a granular level, APRA aims to reduce the regulatory data burden on the industry, by minimising duplication of data collections and reducing the number of ad-hoc data requests in future," the letter said.

