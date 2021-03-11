Australia's banking regulator closes money laundering investigation into Westpac

March 12 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator said on Friday it had closed the investigation against Westpac Banking Corp for possible breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said the investigation has not found evidence of breaches of the Banking Act 1959 or the Banking Executive Accountability Regime legislation. (https://bit.ly/3qENCG6) (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: WESTPAC REGULATOR/ (URGENT)

