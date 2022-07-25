Australia's banking regulator chair to step down

Adds quote from treasurer, regulator chair

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Australian banking regulator chair Wayne Byres will step down at the end of October, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Tuesday, about two years before the end of his term.

Chalmers said Byres made "a significant contribution" to the Australian financial system, leading the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) since 2014.

"His leadership and expertise has positioned (the government) to respond well to some of the greatest challenges in Australia's history - most recently in ensuring the stability of the financial system during the COVID-19 pandemic," Chalmers said.

Byres said it was a difficult decision to leave, but "after eight years as Chair I believe the time is right." His resignation will be effective Oct. 30, 2022.

Byres worked at APRA for 13 years between 1998 and 2011. He was the secretary general of the Basel Committee on banking supervision, the global standard-setting body for banks, from late 2011 to 2014, before he was appointed APRA chair.

In 2018, he was reappointed as the regulator's head until 2024, despite criticism against APRA by a powerful public inquiry over failures to spot problems in the industry including billing the dead and aggressive loan selling.

Chalmers, who became the treasurer two months ago after the Labor party returned to power, said in a statement the Australian government will undertake an open and transparent process to select the next APRA chair.

