Australia's banking regulator chair to step down

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator chair Wayne Byres will step down at the end of October, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Tuesday, about two years before the end of his term.

Byres was first appointed to head the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) in 2014, and had worked there for 13 years between 1998 and 2011. In 2018, he was reappointed as the regulator's head until 2024.

The Australian government will undertake an open and transparent process to select the next APRA chair, Chalmers said in a statement.

