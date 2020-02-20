Australia's banking regulator asks banks to improve internal stress testing

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia's banking watchdog, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said on Friday the country's banks need to improve their internal stress-testing systems, following a review of their scenario development and governance practices.

Following a review of 28 banks with operations in Australia, APRA said in a statement "there are areas for ongoing improvement in stress testing for all entities".

The regulator would start stress testing large banks on an annual basis, and would test banks' resilience to operational and climate change financial risks, it added.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese)

