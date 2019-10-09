Australia's Bank of Queensland names Ewen Stafford as new CFO

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Queensland Ltd BOQ.AX on Thursday named Ewen Stafford as its new chief financial officer, replacing Matt Baxby who will leave the Brisbane-based lender at the end of October.

Deputy CFO Racheal Kellaway will take over the role in the interim while the bank finalises Stafford's commencement date, BOQ said in a statement.

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

