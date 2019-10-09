Australia's Bank of Queensland names Ewen Stafford as new CFO

Contributor
Devika Syamnath Reuters
Published

Bank of Queensland Ltd on Thursday named Ewen Stafford as its new chief financial officer, replacing Matt Baxby who will leave the Brisbane-based lender at the end of October.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Queensland Ltd BOQ.AX on Thursday named Ewen Stafford as its new chief financial officer, replacing Matt Baxby who will leave the Brisbane-based lender at the end of October.

Deputy CFO Racheal Kellaway will take over the role in the interim while the bank finalises Stafford's commencement date, BOQ said in a statement.

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Devika.Syamnath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More