Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Azure Minerals AZS.AX said on Tuesday it rejected a A$901.4 million ($584.74 million) buyout bid received from Chile's SQM SQMA.SN on Aug. 12.

($1 = 1.5415 Australian dollars)

