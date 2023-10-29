News & Insights

World Markets

Australia's AVZ Minerals to file arbitration over contested Congo lithium mine

October 29, 2023 — 11:40 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Recasts with details and background

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australia's AVZ Minerals AVZ.AX on Monday said it plans to file an emergency arbitration application, seeking injunctive relief against Cominiere to prohibit any transaction related to the contested Manono lithium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

AVZ is seeking relief under International Criminal Court rules to maintain and preserve the rights of Dathcom Mining SA, through which it said owns the Manono project.

The company has pending legal challenges against Cominiere and another unit of Zijin.

The permit to develop one of the world's largest hard rock deposits of the mineral initially belonged to AVZ Minerals. The permit was revoked in February by the DRC's mines ministry which said the company had not developed the project fast enough.

China's Zijin last week said it will defend its right to advance the lithium mine, after it was granted permission to develop the deposit.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.