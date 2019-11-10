World Markets

Australia's AVZ Minerals in lithium offtake talks, gets Chinese investment

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published

Australian lithium miner AVZ Minerals said on Monday it would negotiate a supply deal with a unit of China's Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co for products from its Manono Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner AVZ Minerals AVZ.AX said on Monday it would negotiate a supply deal with a unit of China's Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co 300390.SZ for products from its Manono Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The unit, Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry, will also take a 12% stake in AVZ through an issue of shares worth A$14.1 million ($9.67 million), the company said in a statement.

Lithium miners in Australia face an uphill battle for margins, with weak prices for the battery metal expected to persist till the year-end owing to laggard demand from slowing electric vehicle sales.

Under the placement agreement, AVZ will issue about 314.3 million shares to Yibin Tianyi, which would make it the biggest shareholder in the Australian miner, according to Refinitiv data.

The miner said it would use funds raised through the issue to lift its stake in the Manono Lithium and Tin project by 5% to 65%, and also further develop the project.

Shares of the Perth-based miner rose as much as 14% to their highest since late-Sept, compared with a 0.6% jump in the broader market .AXJO.

Suzhou in a separate announcement said its unit had also signed a deal with battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co 300750.SZ.

($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular