Australia's AVADA Group jumps after report of Regal Funds Management exit

March 19, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Written by Aaditya Govind Rao for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's AVADA Group Ltd AVD.AX rose more than 33% on Wednesday in their biggest ever intraday gain, after a report said second-largest shareholder Regal Funds Management had sold its stake in the traffic management firm.

AVADA shares climbed as much as 33.3% to A$0.655, hitting their highest level since Sept. 5, 2023, while the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.1%. The stock was up 25.2%, as of 0112 GMT.

Regal Funds Management, which is a part of Regal Partners RPL.AX and owns a 15.4% interest in AVADA Group, has sold its stake to Sydney-based Pacific Equity Partners, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported after markets hours on Tuesday.

Both AVADA and Regal did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

The stake sale was carried at an issue price of A$0.65 per share, according to the AFR report, representing a 31.3% premium to the stock's last close of A$0.495 on Tuesday.

Pacific Equity Partners also owns Australia's largest full-services traffic management business Altus Traffic.

