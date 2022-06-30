Australia's Austal secures $3.3 bln contract from U.S. Coast Guard

Adds details of contract

July 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Austal Ltd ASB.AX said on Friday it secured a $3.3 billion contract to design and construct 11 offshore patrol cutters (OPC) for the United States Coast Guard.

The shipbuilder now expects its fiscal 2022 operating income to be higher than previously forecast A$107 million ($73.81 million) as a result of the contract.

The construction of the OPC will commence in 2023 at the company's new $100 million steel shipbuilding facility in Mobile, Alabama, the company said in a statement.

OPCs, a medium endurance fleet, can conduct missions including law enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction, and search and rescue operations.

($1 = 1.4497 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.