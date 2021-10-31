US Markets

Australia's AusNet Services agrees $7.7 billion takeover proposal from Brookfield

Harish Sridharan Reuters
Australia's AusNet Services on Monday said it agreed to a binding proposal to be acquired by Canadian bidder Brookfield for A$10.2 billion. ($7.66 billion)

Brookfield made an offer of A$2.65 for every AusNet share, an improvement from the A$2.60 per share offer made by gasline operator APA Group APA.AX in late September.

($1 = 1.3308 Australian dollars)

